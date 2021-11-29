-
The Elk Creek Mine in Gunnison County was once one of Colorado’s most productive coal mines. Its coal silo stood tall for 50 years, but last Friday it was…
There was a fire at Oxbow’s Elk Creek Mine site Monday night. The fire was on the mine’s surface and damaged multiple structures."We had two explosions at…
The North Fork Valley is now home to a new form of "green" electricity. On Friday, Oxbow’s Elk Creek mine officially launched a 3 megawatt project…
