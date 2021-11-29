-
BLM denies Oxbow Mining’s request to lower royalty paymentsOHV bill advances through state legislatureNew map shows natural disasters in ColoradoA look at…
-
Coal miners and their families filled the gym at the Paonia branch of the Delta Montrose Technical College on Saturday. Many of them were among the 300…
-
It’s been a rough season for the coal mines of the North Fork Valley. Last week, Oxbow’s Elk Creek Mine in Somerset laid off another 115 workers, bringing…
-
HeadlinesMore Layoffs as Coal Mine All But ShutteredKVNF Youth Reporters Tackle Energy IssuesAli Lightfoot on the Pass the Mic ProjectDecember Storm Could…
-
More coal miners in the North Fork Valley are being laid off. Oxbow Mining company, owned by billionaire Bill Koch, laid off more than a hundred more…
-
Two weeks ago, the coal mine near Paonia owned by billionaire Bill Koch laid off more than half of its employees. The Koch owned Oxbow Mining company…
-
HeadlinesMesa County Sheriff and District Attorney Sound Off Against Proposed Budget CutsOpponents and Supporters of Telluride Soda Tax Step Up…