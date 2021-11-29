-
Toxic algae confirmed in Blue Mesa ReservoirBoaters encouraged to stay away from Iola Basin, protect petsPaonia Elementary School wins prestigious award
-
The Delta County School Board has approved a Waldorf inspired education program in Paonia.For the past three years, a group of parents and educators in…
-
Bullying is still an ongoing issue and telling kids to be nice to each other isn't always enough. That's why educators are getting creative. In Colorado,…
-
The Colorado Department of Education announced its 2014 district and school performance results.The state recognized 27 of its 178 districts with the…
-
Teaching art to kids in a rural setting can be a challenge. Most small towns don't have art museums like big cities. And, it’s not easy to pile them on a…
-
Students from Paonia Elementary share their poems about pumpkins.