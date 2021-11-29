-
This may be a great year to see summertime meteors.Meteors, sometimes called shooting stars, are debris from comets and asteroids that become visible as…
-
Runaway Delta teen found safeRacial profiling data collection bill initially passes HouseSEI launches Delta County solar campaignAn interview with the new…
-
FBI investigation into Grand Junction Airport fraud is droppedRocky Mountain Health Plans to raise premium rates by a thirdA look at the best lightshow in…
-
I remember being bundled in a blanket and being taken outside into the chill midnight air as a child. I would be sleepy and warm, held in my father’s…
-
The Perseid meteor shower sprinkles the night sky with shooting stars in August.The meteors are bits of icy and rocky debris left behind by the Comet…
-
During the wee morning hours from August 9th to the 14th, you may see tens of meteors per hour streaking across our Western Slope Skies. This is the…