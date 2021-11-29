Pew Research Center

-
The actions announced Thursday are complicated and will lead to many changes in immigration policy. Here we try to explain it plainly.
-
Noelle Johnson has about $20,000 in student loans and is still working on her degree. Without the higher earnings a B.A. can bring, even a modest student debt load can pose a big challenge.
-
The balance of power in the House and Senate could be upended with Tuesday's vote. We break down some of the key themes and offer a few predictions.
-
The city is the latest to honor Native Americans instead of Christopher Columbus. But not everyone is happy about the change.
-
Young people showed major interest in voting in 2004 and 2008. Since then, their numbers have fallen off as the political system has become gridlocked.