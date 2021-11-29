Proposition AA

-
Colorado voters gave a mixed reaction Tuesday on a pair of statewide tax increases. Voters didn’t want to tax themselves to pay for education, but were
2013 Election ResultsThis morning we bring you a rundown of local, regional and statewide election results. Click here for a detailed list of those races…
About ten percent of Colorado’s registered voters have already cast ballots for the Nov. 5 election. So far Republicans have turned out in higher numbers.
Here are the latest numbers for voter turnout in statewide elections so far. Have you voted yet?Delta CountyTotal - 3,962Democrats - 860 Republicans -…
Colorado is preparing for the state’s first recreational marijuana stores to open this January. In the meantime, voters still have the final say on how the
HeadlinesShutdown Could Delay Benefit Checks for Over 90,000 VeteransNew Online Healthcare Marketplaces Running Smoothly for Delta County…