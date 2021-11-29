-
Proposition DD passes with 50.8 percent of the vote, will legalize sports gamblingDefeat of Proposition CC just the beginning of a fight over TABORDelta…
-
Back the Badge, all 3 mill levy increases fail to pass in Delta CountyMesa County voters reject effort to raise money for new high schoolCity sales tax…
-
TEDX nonprofit in Paonia set to close at the end of NovemberProposition CC causing confusion among state senior citizensUtah tries new law allowing ATV,…
-
Senator Michael Bennet will not bet in Democratic primary debate tonightCity of Ouray makes offer to hire new Chief of PoliceProposition CC pits lawmakers…