Native American Guardian's Association sues Colorado over native mascot ban
The latest data on drug and device company payments to health professionals largely exclude nurse practitioners and physician assistants, even though they play an increasing role in patient care.
In 10 states, injured workers are finding it more difficult to get or keep medical treatment their doctors prescribe because of reforms to workers' comp laws.
Red Cross officials have repeatedly said 91 cents of every dollar donated to the charity goes to disaster relief services. But an investigation by NPR and ProPublica found that's just not true.