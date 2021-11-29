-
In response to our call, nearly a thousand NPR listeners submitted voice samples. Now, the algorithm has rendered its judgment.
Most smartphones have a built-in FM chip. But whether or not it's activated is in the hands of the mobile carriers, who profit when you stream radio. The broadcast industry is pushing to change this.
World Radio Day was created to celebrate the medium's ability to reach all corners of the globe, due to its affordability and portability. But how common are radios that still fit that description?