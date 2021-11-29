-
Update Friday, December 20: According to the Watch newspaper, MSHA says the 97 citations handed out to Star Mine Operations in the first week of December…
The recent mining accident near Ouray was one of the worst in recent Colorado history. Two miners died and nearly two dozen were injured at the…
New details are emerging about the two men who were killed after inhaling high levels of carbon monoxide at the Revenue-Virginius Mine in Ouray County.The…
Update Monday, 3:50 PM: Amy Louviere, Spokeswoman for the Mine Safety and Health Administration, tells KVNF all 20 of the sickened miners have been…
In this week's report from the Watch Newspaper: Miner in stable condition after accident, Montrose Memorial Hospital acquires new buildings, Hydropower on…