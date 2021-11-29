Revenue-Virginius Mine Accident

-
The Mine Safety and Health Administration released the results of their investigation into the two deaths at the Revenue silver mine in Ouray County last…
HeadlinesMontrose County Sheriff's Sergeant on Leave after Child Abuse AllegationsOuray County Mine Cited for Nearly 100 Safety ViolationsHickenlooper…
Update Friday, December 20: According to the Watch newspaper, MSHA says the 97 citations handed out to Star Mine Operations in the first week of December…
HeadlinesCPW Researchers Conducting Backcountry FlyoversSome Miners Near Ouray Helping with Accident InvestigationFuture of Coal Uncertain as Tennessee…
HeadlinesMSHA Team Will Investigate Ouray Mine AccidentKDNK's Sounds of the High Country - Marshall Swearingen on Repurposing a South Dakota Mine for…
The recent mining accident near Ouray was one of the worst in recent Colorado history. Two miners died and nearly two dozen were injured at the…
HeadlinesMore Details Emerging after Ouray Mine AccidentMissing Ouray Woman Found DeadSmall Companies Worried about New Air Pollution RulesIdentity of…
New details are emerging about the two men who were killed after inhaling high levels of carbon monoxide at the Revenue-Virginius Mine in Ouray County.The…
Update Monday, 3:50 PM: Amy Louviere, Spokeswoman for the Mine Safety and Health Administration, tells KVNF all 20 of the sickened miners have been…