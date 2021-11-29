-
It’s hard to imagine not knowing about Saturn’s rings. The planet is iconic, and even those least interested in astronomy can still picture it. Yet, for…
Happy Winter Solstice on Dec 21st, 2020! As we snuggle down into the deepest nights of the year KVNF’s Calla Rose Ostrander explores the ways in which…
In your childhood, you may recall playing with a Spirograph. That’s a popular toy comprising a set of interlocking geared shapes that can be variously…
In the summer of 1977, NASA launched the Voyager 1 and 2 space probes. Their original 5-year mission was to study Jupiter and Saturn. Voyager 2 was…
October 15, 1997 – The Cassini Mission to Saturn is launched. After almost seven years en-route to Saturn, the space probe entered orbit on July 1,…
If you look to the east after sunset, you will notice a bright, reddish-orange object. This is the planet Mars, 4th rock from the Sun. Less than one month…
2015 is a banner year for solar system exploration. Although the European Venus Express Mission and NASA’s Messenger Mission to Mercury are ending, other…
Saturn at OppositionLast month on the program we learned that only the five superior planets can be at opposition. The fast movement of our planet’s orbit…