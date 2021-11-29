School Testing

-
State lawmakers waited until the last minute to decide some of the biggest issues hanging over the capitol for the 2015 legislative session. They worked...
-
Two former governors, Roy Romer and Bill Owens, joined current Gov. John Hickenlooper at the state capitol to urge lawmakers not to go too far in...
-
Activists say that about 175,000 students refused to take federally mandated tests last week.
-
The state budget has cleared both legislative chambers but still needs to head to a conference committee to iron out differences. The end of the budget...
-
On average students in Colorado classrooms take more than two-dozen assessments before they graduate, in some cases up to four times a year according to...
-
A bipartisan measure to reduce testing for students in Colorado's public schools is not proceeding as planned through the statehouse. Senate Bill 215 [...
-
We're just past the halfway mark for the annual 120-day legislative session. As lawmakers (and the reporters that cover them) enter the home stretch,...
-
NewscastBoth sides sue over Gunnison Sage GrouseCharter school appeals to the statePaonia faces more repairs for water systemTelluride saves tax money…