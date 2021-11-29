-
The alleged gunman in Friday’s shooting at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood appeared in court for the first time today. KRCC’s Jake Brownell...
Local media outlets are naming Ke'Arre Stewart, an Army veteran and father of two, and Jennifer Markovsky, a mother of two, as victims of the attack, which also killed police officer Garrett Swasey.
Robert Dear lived off the grid, and those who knew him described a troubled man who preferred solitude. Police say Dear opened fire at a Planned Parenthood center, killing three and wounding nine.
The man arrested after a deadly attack and standoff at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs Friday is Robert Lewis Dear, 57, officials confirm.
A firing-range instructor was killed by a 9-year-old who was being taught how to use an Uzi submachine gun. There are few regulations limiting children from participating at shooting ranges.