As evening twilight darkens the July sky, a brilliant orange star rises in the southeast. This is actually not a star, but the planet Mars. Over the next…
What’s that brilliant object in the western evening twilight? An Airplane? A bright star? No. It’s Venus, Earth’s nearest planetary neighbor!Excepting the…
As humans on Earth, it’s hard to grasp how vast the Universe is, starting with our own Solar System. To us, our Solar System seems like a big place.The…
2015 is a banner year for solar system exploration. Although the European Venus Express Mission and NASA’s Messenger Mission to Mercury are ending, other…
As August began, all of the bright planets were visible in our western slope skies. Since all of our solar system planets orbit the sun, the visible…