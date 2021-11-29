State Government

-
Two new Colorado gun regulations went into effect July 1st, a response from lawmakers to last year's mass shootings at an Aurora movie theater and Sandy…
Newly-elected state lawmakers are spending the week at the capitol learning the basics of working under the gold dome. Freshman lawmakers are studying…
Headlines:October Unemployment FiguresDelta County Commission Discusses Oil/Gas LeasingWater Leasing Program Would Boost FlowUS & Mexico Sign Historic…
Headlines:Pinon Ridge Uranium Mill Hearings CompletedGrand Valley Police and Sheriff Adjusting To Legalized PotGovernor's TBD Initiative Calls For…
For the first time in years, the upcoming state budget will not be centered on making deep cuts. Governor John Hickenlooper unveiled his budget proposal…
Headlines:State Budget Looking UpTwo Locals Appointed To Coal Mine Board of ExaminersLegislator Aims To Remove Guns From College CampusesJuvenile Charged…
Democrats at the statehouse say they’re fed up with Republican Secretary of State Scott Gessler’s partisan games. Two lawmakers plan to introduce…