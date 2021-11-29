StoryCorps

-
The president interviews 18-year-old, Noah McQueen, who's participating in a White House mentoring program for young men of color. "It's hard to always make the right decision," McQueen tells Obama.
The parents of a 5-year-old boy killed in a car accident have formed a bond with the sister of the woman who drove the speeding car. The couple says their meetings have eased their pain.
It all started in 1955 with a misprint in a Colorado newspaper and a call to Col. Harry Shoup's secret military hotline. Shoup played along with the tiny voice who called, and a tradition was born.
County clerks are making news by defying the state's gay-marriage ban, but Clela Rorex got there first. Decades ago, she issued a groundbreaking license to the first openly gay people she'd ever met.