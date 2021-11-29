-
Capitol Coverage preview upcoming legislative sessionHouse minority leader sets priorities for lawmakersCloud of sexual harassment culture hangs over…
-
NewscastCold threatens Western Colorado fruit cropsTeen pregnancy, bbortion prevention bill advances in state HouseNational Parks Week in effectI-70 chain…
-
NewscastColorado’s teen pregnancy rates improveMontrose Winter Guard wins state championshipHigh Country News will host a mega-drought discussion at…
-
NewscastPaonia officially dismisses town clerk PetersonParks and Wildlife seeks input for future plansState Officers were held hostage near DinosaurTeen…
-
A bill to expand a teen pregnancy prevention program for low-income youth failed in the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday on a party line 3-2 vote....
-
NewscastTeen pregnancy prevention bill makes it to SenateDMEA finds work around in dealing with Tri StateBill up for vote over water conservation…
-
A Colorado bill aimed at preventing teen pregnancy and keeping kids in school cleared the state House last week. The bill seeks to extend and expand a…
-
NewscastTeen pregnancy bill proposed in state legislatureS and P settles with Colorado for 21 million dollarsRural aid bill killed in committeeSnowpack…