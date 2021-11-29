© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

telluride blues and brews

  • 6_1.JPG
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Telluride Jazz Festival Preview
    Music festival director Steve Gumble talks with Ali Lightfoot about his first year producing the Telluride Jazz Festival. Gumble founded SBG productions…
  • 271249_476180539087200_1871370048_o.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Con Brio
    Con Brio front man Ziek McCarter speaks with KVNF's Amber McDaniel at the Telluride Blues and Brews Festival.
  • luther-dickinson-dvc-8-28-15-116-hi_rez-72_wide-e4825e64e9fe1c3e058ed89811795cd2d34f0c69-s900-c85.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin' Music: Luther Dickinson
    Luther Dickinson is the lead guitarist and vocalist for the North Mississippi Allstars and for a time among the many lead guitarists for The Black Crowes.…
  • image.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: CW Ayon
    New Mexico native CW Ayon speaks with Cyn Holder and Ali Lightfoot after his performance at the 2015 Telluride Blues and Brews Festival. Ayon plays a…
  • tellurideblueschallengewinner_2.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Isaac Aragon
    Ali Lightfoot speaks with the winner of the 2015 Telluride Blues Challenge, Isaac Aragon. Aragon competed against five other finalists at the festival.…
  • shakeyperform.JPG
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Shakey Graves
    Austin singer, songwriter and guitar virtuoso Shakey Graves speaks with Ali Lightfoot about his new CD - “And the War Came." Ali caught up with the 27…