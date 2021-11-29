US Department of Veterans Affairs

-
The Colorado hospital has been in the works for a decade and has cost more than five times the original estimate. Funding runs out this week and it's not clear where additional money will come from.
-
Nationwide veteran benefits data show a huge variation in coverage from state to state, and even within states. In Massachusetts, access to VA services changes dramatically from Boston to Cape Cod.
-
Overall, there are fewer homeless veterans these days. But that good news is tempered by the growing number of homeless vets with families, including many women.