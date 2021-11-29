© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
  • qtrfnls Hotchkiss 47 Limon 26 151 copy.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Sports Report: 11/15/12
    Football fans are in for a treat this weekend. With two state football playoff games happening in Delta County on Saturday, this is an opportunity to…
  • Hotchkiss v Wiggins Mike Beard photo.JPG
    NEWS
    KVNF Sports Report: 11/8/12
    It's playoff season in preps volleyball and football. KVNF’s Tamie Meck reports on who’s still alive in the run for a state titleDelta, Palisade and Rifle…
  • football_hotchkiss_39_paonia_6_trophy.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Sports Report: 10/25/12
    Fall prep sports season is nearing an end, and that means playoff season is just beginning. KVNF’s Tamie Meck reports on where the action is this weekend,…
  • Galley-carry-300x234_1.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Sports Report: 9/20/12
    As the weather cools, high school action is starting to heat up. KVNF’s Tamie Meck has this week's highlights.In football, Hotchkiss senior Jacobe Galley…