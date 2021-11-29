-
A bipartisan bill aimed at helping volunteer fire departments organize and get funding heads to the Governor's desk. HB 1017 cleared the state Senate
A Colorado bill aimed at helping volunteer fire departments organize and get funding has already cleared the House and is progressing in the Senate. HB…
It’s been over a year since the East Peak fire in Huerfano County challenged the largely rural area’s resources. It came at a time when other fires...
There are 198 all-volunteer fire departments in Colorado that serve about half of the state’s population. And a recent report finds many of these…
Busy schedules and long hours of training are partly to blame for the ever-shrinking volunteer pool.
Colorado has a shortage of volunteer firefighters, nearly 3,500, according to numbers recently compiled by Rocky Mountain PBS I-News Even with statewide...
In many parts of Colorado when you dial 9-1-1 to report a fire, the firefighters who arrive to extinguish it are volunteers. These firefighters have...