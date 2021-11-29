-
Second community meeting held to discuss Paonia water emergencyMost if not all customers have water restored, boil notice still appliesCapitol Coverage of…
-
Slow work of recharging main water line in Paonia beginsCommunity meeting tonight to talk about water emergency in PaoniaFormer Governor Hickenlooper…
-
Paonia water emergency moves into its third weekPaonia water system expected to slowly start recharging todayTwo Colorado River Compact states fail to…
-
Community meeting at Paonia town hall tonight to discuss water emergencyFour areas inside the town limits of Paonia have water shut offPaonia resident…