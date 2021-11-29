Women in Astromony

-
Women in Astronomy – Sydney WolffThis is a continuing series on Women in Astronomy. Today we meet Sidney Wolff.Sidney Wolff became interested in astronomy…
This is a continuing series on Women in Astronomy. Today, we meet Margaret Burbidge.Margaret Burbidge was born in 1919. She received her PHD in astronomy…
This is a continuing series on Women in Astronomy. Today, we meet Vera Rubin.Vera Rubin was born in 1928 and graduated from Vassar College. Much of her…
This is the third in a series on Women in Astronomy. Today, we meet Caroline Herschel.Caroline Herschel was born in Hanover, Germany in 1750. Her early…