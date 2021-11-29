-
The Colorado High School State Wrestling Tournament finished up over the weekend. Once again Paonia was well represented at the top. Although as a team…
-
The state wrestling championship is just five weeks away. And while you'd have to travel to the Front Range to see those games, KVNF’s Tamie Meck reports…
-
The Paonia Eagles beat out 38 teams to win last weekend's Warrior Classic wrestling tournament. The prestigious all-class tournament attracts teams from…
-
A Grand Valley Senior wrestler made history in Delta on Saturday. KVNF’s Tamie Meck reports on the wrestling tournament, prep basketball, and the start of…