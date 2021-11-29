© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Wrestling

    NEWS
    Paonia Wins Big At Wrestling State Championships
    The Colorado High School State Wrestling Tournament finished up over the weekend. Once again Paonia was well represented at the top. Although as a team…
    NEWS
    KVNF Sports Report: 1/17/13
    The state wrestling championship is just five weeks away. And while you'd have to travel to the Front Range to see those games, KVNF’s Tamie Meck reports…
    NEWS
    KVNF Sports Report 12/20/12
    The Paonia Eagles beat out 38 teams to win last weekend's Warrior Classic wrestling tournament. The prestigious all-class tournament attracts teams from…
    NEWS
    KVNF Sports Report: 12/13/12
    A Grand Valley Senior wrestler made history in Delta on Saturday. KVNF’s Tamie Meck reports on the wrestling tournament, prep basketball, and the start of…