One of the pre-eminent practitioners of 'live-looping', Zach Deputy’s one-man show weaves a tapestry of instrumentation and voices in an ever-evolving,…
Looper and multi-instrumentalist Zach Deputy speaks with KVNF's Ali Lightfoot about his hard-to-classify sound, his early experiences as a musician and…
One of the pre-eminent practitioners of “live looping”, Zach Deputy’s one-man show of "Island-infused, Drum 'n' Bass, Gospel-Ninja-Soul" has the energy…
Zach Deputy is a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter based in Savannah, GA and best known for his live looping shows. He describes his style as…