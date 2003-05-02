© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Simpsons Meet Shakespeare in Miller's 'MacHomer'

By Jacki Lyden
Published May 2, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT

Impressionist Rick Miller has created a comic one-man version of Shakespeare's Macbeth, employing the wacky characters from the Simpsons -- the hit animated TV show. He's been on a U.S. tour, Homer and others in tow. Miller speaks with NPR's Jacki Lyden.

