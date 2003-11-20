Movie Review: '21 Grams'

Director Alejandro Gonzales Inarritu of Mexico made a name for himself last year with the film Amores Perros. That film used an unorthodox narrative structure to include multiple vantage points. Inarritu's new picture, 21 Grams, continues in that vein, weaving scenes from different storylines to tell a story of intersecting lives. NPR's Bob Mondello has a review.

