Movie Review: '21 Grams'

Director Alejandro Gonzales Inarritu of Mexico made a name for himself last year with the film Amores Perros. That film used an unorthodox narrative structure to include multiple vantage points. Inarritu's new picture, 21 Grams, continues in that vein, weaving scenes from different storylines to tell a story of intersecting lives. NPR's Bob Mondello has a review.
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.