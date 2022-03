NPR's Michele Norris talks with Stephen Webber, Berklee College of Music professor and author of Turntable Technique: The Art of the DJ. Webber teaches students to use the turntable as a musical instrument in a class he says is the first of its kind at a college of music. Webber demonstrates DJ techniques -- scratching, juggling beats and crabbing -- using turntables and a mixer.

