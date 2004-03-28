Peter Ustinov, Actor and Author, Dies at 82

Actor and author Peter Ustinov has died of heart failure at a clinic near his home in Switzerland. A popular storyteller and actor who won two Oscars, Ustinov often worked as an author and director as well. For more than 30 years, he also served as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF. Hear NPR's Melissa Block.
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.