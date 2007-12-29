© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

New Space Promotes Intersection of Art, Science

By Frank Browning
Published December 29, 2007 at 6:00 AM MST

A new creative space dedicated to experimental collaboration between artists and scientists opens in Paris. Le Laboratoire is the brainchild of Harvard bio-medical technology professor David Edwards.

Besides teaching, Edwards writes fiction and works in theater, so it seems natural that he would be interested in the intersection of art and science. He and his collaborators are mounting "experiments" through which they show the processes behind artistic creation and scientific exploration.

Frank Browning