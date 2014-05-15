© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Online Gambling In The Garden State Gets Off To A Slow Start

WNYC Radio | By Jessica Gould
Published May 15, 2014 at 2:17 PM MDT

Jason Schlachter has been gambling for a living since college, mostly online, and he makes lots of money doing it. The trouble is, New Jersey — where he does his gambling — isn't having the same success. The state legalized online gambling in 2013, expecting a $160 million windfall in tax revenue, but it has earned less than $8 million so far. WNYC's Jessica Gould looks at what's gone wrong with New Jersey's big bet.

Jessica Gould