KVNF presents: Punk on the Unc 2026

Riverbottom Park & Montrose Skate Park, 205 Apollo Rd, Montrose, CO 81401

Saturday, September 19th

12 PM - 7 PM

KVNF presents its first-ever Punk on the Unc, a full day of punk music, skating, food, vendors, art, and tattoos at the Montrose Skatepark. Come for the bands, stay for the chaos! The event is FREE and open to the public. This is an all ages event and powered by the Western Slope's own community radio station KVNF. Bring your board, bring your friends, and come get loud with us.

LINEUP:

Minor Malfunction @ 1 PM

Down Valley Trash @ 1:30 PM

Drug School @ 2:00 PM

Mommy Milkers @ 2:45 PM

NVRNDVR @ 3:30 PM

Fədsmøkr @ 4:00 PM

Black Dots @ 4:45 PM

Pitch Invasion @ 5:30 PM

ACTIVITIES:

Skating all day

Local art & vendors

Tattoo artists on site

Food trucks

Beer & wine garden 1-7 PM

Huge thanks to our sponsors: Ron's Auto Repair, Iron Industries, The Tipsy Trout Taproom, Town Hall Tavern, Bower Coffee, Performance Auto Body, BMS/DSY, and Highland Cycles.

This event was produced by Tom & Geoff on KVNF.

Vendors can fill out an application here.

Questions? potumontrose@gmail.com