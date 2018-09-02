Sunday Puzzle: Other L-Words

On-air challenge: I'm going to read you some sentences, leaving off the last two words. Add an "L" at the front of the first word, and phonetically you'll get the second word, which completes the sentence.

Example: If you drive about 30 miles up the coast from Boston, you'll wind up _____ _____. --> IN LYNN

1. I will sell my buildings in the Midwest, South and West, but I want my buildings in the _____ _____.

2. When the doctor arrived with the blood-sucking creatures, the patient screamed at _____ _____.

3. Skin cream taken on a sea cruise might be called an _____ _____.

4. An honor given to a speaker is an _____ _____.

5. Given the Endangered Species Act, is killing a bald _____ _____?

6. While others at the potluck supper created orange and lemon juice drinks, _____ _____. [Note: The first blank itself has two words.]

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Dominick Talvacchio of Chicago. Think of a well-known musician whose last name contains a body part. The musician has a single-word nickname that anagrams to a different body part. Who is this musician, and what is the nickname?

Challenge answer: Louis Armstrong, Satchmo (stomach)

Winner: Mark Nolan of Bloomfield, Conn.

Next week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Eric Chaikin of Los Angeles. The name of the film director David Lynch conceals the word AVIDLY in consecutive letters, spanning his first and last names. Can you think of a famous film director whose first and last names conceal a 6-letter name of car, past or present, in consecutive letters?

