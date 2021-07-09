Migrant workers on H-2A Visa Program receive housing

For migrant workers who come to earn money laboring in the fields of Western Colorado, an effective government program offers a solution for affordable housing. Kate Redmond interviewed farmers, migrant laborers, and the pivotal person who oversees a program in Delta.
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
