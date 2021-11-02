Carole Baskin's lawsuit says she didn't agree to be in 'Tiger King' sequel

Carole Baskin, one of the principal subjects of the hit Netflix documentary series Tiger King, is suing the streamer as well as Royal Goode Productions over the upcoming Tiger King sequel.

According to paperwork filed yesterday, Baskin and her husband, Howard Baskin, say that Tiger King directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin had repeatedly told them that the footage they were collecting of Carole Baskin and her conservation company, Big Cat Rescue, was going to be used in a "single documentary feature film."

"The Baskins believed that any sequel — though odious — would not include any of their footage," reads the complaint.

Netflix first announced a Tiger King sequel in September, promising "more madness and mayhem." A trailer was released in October, prominently featuring Carole Baskin in a few of the shots.

The Baskins also filed for a temporary restraining order that would've stopped the release of the show, which was quickly denied by a judge the same day.

"While the Court understands the Baskins' frustration, it does not appear that inclusion of Defendants' footage of the Baskins will cause any immediate harm that cannot be compensated with monetary damages," wrote U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington.

Tiger King 2 is scheduled to be released Nov. 17.

