Tastykake recalls cakes that could have tiny pieces of metal in them

We are not trying to food shame you, but you might want to put down the Tastykake chocolatey cream-filled cupcake.

The Food and Drug Administration published a notice from the company, recalling some of the its multi-pack cupcakes sold at stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

Flowers Foods, the maker of Tastykake goods, said the treats could have tiny fragments of metal mesh wire in them.

"Affected product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund," the company said in a statement on Sunday. That includes the plain chocolate cupcakes, the creme-filled chocolate cupcake, as well as the buttercreme iced variety with sell-by dates ranging from Dec. 14 through Dec. 21.

The recall was initiated after a vendor notified Flower Foods of the possible contamination in one of the ingredients. So far, officials said, no injuries or incidents have been reported.

