A teenager solves multiple Rubik's cubes while riding a unicycle

Published November 4, 2021 at 3:41 AM MDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. At some point in life, I figured out how to solve a Rubik's Cube. You gently pry the pieces apart and just put the colored squares in the right place. A teenager named Jesse Bradford can solve Rubik's Cubes the legitimate way and solved 300 of them. Not only that, he did this while riding a unicycle.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Steve, wait. Did you hear about the guy who couldn't write a unicycle?

INSKEEP: Why couldn't he write a unicycle?

KING: He was too tired.

INSKEEP: Doh. It's MORNING EDITION.

KING: (Laughter). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.