Senate Democrats push a voting rights bill that most likely won't pass

By A Martínez,
Kelsey Snell
Published January 18, 2022 at 5:16 AM MST

They are planning to debate voting rights bills and hold a vote on changing Senate rules to pass them. They are expected to fail despite intense public pressure from the White House.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Kelsey Snell
Kelsey Snell is a Congressional correspondent for NPR. She has covered Congress since 2010 for outlets including The Washington Post, Politico and National Journal. She has covered elections and Congress with a reporting specialty in budget, tax and economic policy. She has a graduate degree in journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. and an undergraduate degree in political science from DePaul University in Chicago.
