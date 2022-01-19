© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Voting rights protections seem destined to fail as Biden hits 1st year in office

By Kelsey Snell
Published January 19, 2022 at 2:26 PM MST

As President Biden held a rare press conference to mark his first year in office, one of his top priorities — voting rights legislation — appeared destined to fail in a Senate vote.

Kelsey Snell is a Congressional correspondent for NPR. She has covered Congress since 2010 for outlets including The Washington Post, Politico and National Journal. She has covered elections and Congress with a reporting specialty in budget, tax and economic policy. She has a graduate degree in journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. and an undergraduate degree in political science from DePaul University in Chicago.
