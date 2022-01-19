Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience. You can always stream static free here at KVNF.org
Voting rights protections seem destined to fail as Biden hits 1st year in office
Kelsey Snell is a Congressional correspondent for NPR. She has covered Congress since 2010 for outlets including The Washington Post, Politico and National Journal. She has covered elections and Congress with a reporting specialty in budget, tax and economic policy. She has a graduate degree in journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. and an undergraduate degree in political science from DePaul University in Chicago.