Saturday sports: Olympics in less than 2 weeks; no Djokovic at Australian Open
Published January 22, 2022 at 7:22 AM MST
Two television networks are keeping key on-air personnel in the U.S. for the Winter Olympics. Also, the Australian Open proceeds without the top-ranked male player.
