Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Children's librarians announce the winners of the Newbery and Caldecott medals
Published January 24, 2022 at 2:30 PM MST
America's librarians announce their top children's book picks virtually on Monday. Among the honors they're awarding are the 2021 Newbery and Caldecott medals.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Neda Ulaby reports on arts, entertainment, and cultural trends for NPR's Arts Desk.