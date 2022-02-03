Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
House panel to examine what went wrong with the 5G rollout
Published February 3, 2022 at 3:04 AM MST
A congressional hearing examines why the activation of 5G service near airports was plagued by many delays and much confusion.
David Schaper is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, based in Chicago, primarily covering transportation and infrastructure, as well as breaking news in Chicago and the Midwest.