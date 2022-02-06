Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Here's how the athletes did in the first weekend of the Winter Olympics
Published February 6, 2022 at 3:04 PM MST
The 2022 Beijing Games are underway and already the drama is brewing from stellar performances on the ice rink — both figure skating and hockey — and on the slopes.
