© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Here's how the athletes did in the first weekend of the Winter Olympics

By Tom Goldman
Published February 6, 2022 at 3:04 PM MST

​The 2022 Beijing Games are underway and already the drama is brewing from stellar performances on the ice rink — both figure skating and hockey — and on the slopes.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Tom Goldman