It's been a tough start at the Olympics for some U.S. athletes in Beijing

By Leila Fadel,
Brian Mann
Published February 7, 2022 at 3:01 AM MST

Many Olympic athletes competing in Beijing face tracks and terrain they've never competed on before because of COVID-19 limitations. They are scrambling to learn the turf during test runs.

