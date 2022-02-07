Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Jury selection begins in hate crimes trial of men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery
Published February 7, 2022 at 2:26 PM MST
Jury selection has started in the hate crimes trial of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. This trial is for federal charges alleging that the killing was racially motivated.
