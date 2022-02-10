© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

The Russian-Ukrainian Orthodox Church schism continues to anger Moscow

By A Martínez,
Joanna Kakissis
Published February 10, 2022 at 3:07 AM MST

The Orthodox Church has a long history in Ukraine, one that is tied to the country's national identity. Some parishes identify solely with Ukraine, while others identify with Russia.

Copyright 2022 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Joanna Kakissis
See stories by Joanna Kakissis