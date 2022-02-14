Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
News brief: Ambassador Bridge, Russia-Ukraine crisis, Kamila Valieva
Published February 14, 2022 at 3:05 AM MST
The bridge linking the U.S. and Canada reopens after police remove the last protesters. The Russia-Ukraine standoff continues. A Russian figure skater is cleared to compete at the Beijing Olympics.
