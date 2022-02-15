© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
California sues Tesla, alleging rampant racism at factory

By Camila Domonoske
Published February 15, 2022 at 1:54 PM MST

A California state agency has sued Tesla, alleging that the automaker allowed "rampant racism" to run unchecked for years. The company says the lawsuit is "unfair and counterproductive."

Camila Domonoske
