California sues Tesla, alleging rampant racism at factory
Published February 15, 2022 at 1:54 PM MST
A California state agency has sued Tesla, alleging that the automaker allowed "rampant racism" to run unchecked for years. The company says the lawsuit is "unfair and counterproductive."
