News brief: Scholz-Putin talks, Trump accountant quits, hate crimes trial
Published February 15, 2022 at 3:08 AM MST
Germany's chancellor will meet with Russia's president about Ukraine. Trump's accountant says a decade of financial statements are unreliable. The federal trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers has started.
